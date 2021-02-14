Kathmandu Valley Registers 61 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 61 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 14, 2021, 5:52 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3501 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 61 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 61 cases, Kathmandu districts records 47 cases followed by Lalitpur 12 and Bhaktapur only two . Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272178.

