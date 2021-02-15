Apex Court Seeks Evidences From CIAA On Baluwatar Land Issue

Feb. 15, 2021, 8:03 a.m.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday issued a directive in the name of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to furnish evidences to decide whether or not the case can be filed against former Prime Ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Dr Baburam Bhattarai on the issue of land plot transfer of Lalita Niwas in the name of individuals RSS reports

A division bench of Justices Dr Anandamohan Bhattarai and Hari Prasad Phuyal made such order in the name of the CIAA over the issue of 113 ropani public land of Baluwatar reports RSS.

The case was file by senior advocate Bal Krishna Neupane demanding an order to take action against Nepal on the land scam as he was prime minister which took the decisions.

Agencies

