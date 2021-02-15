COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 122New Cases, 144 Recovery And1 Deaths

With 122 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272840.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 104 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 144 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 269060 the recovery rate is 98.67 percent.
There was 1 death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2055. There are 1518 are active cases in the country.
VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75