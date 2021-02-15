COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 122New Cases, 144 Recovery And1 Deaths

With 122 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272840.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 104 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 144 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 269060 the recovery rate is 98.67 percent.

There was 1 death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2055. There are 1518 are active cases in the country.