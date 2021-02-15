Kathmandu Valley Registers 73 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 73 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 73 cases, Kathmandu districts records 60 cases followed by Lalitpur 10 and Bhaktapur only 3. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 122 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272840.