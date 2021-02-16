Shree Panchami or Vasant Panchami 2021: Sarashwati Puja And Importance

Today is Basanta Panchami which will be celebrated across Nepal and India. People are worshipping Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom in various parts of the country. The festival is also known as Shree Panchami.

Saraswati Puja will be organised in schools and other educational institutions. People visited temples to worship goddess Saraswati.

A special Basanta Shrawan programme will be organised at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square premises in Kathmandu.

Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2021 Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: Basant Panchami not only marks the arrival of the spring season but is also the time of Saraswati Puja. This year, Basant Panchami will be held on February 16.

Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha (which typically falls in late January or February).

On this occasion, people celebrate Saraswati Puja in several ways. Idols of Goddess Saraswati, deemed the deity of knowledge, music and art, are worshipped at homes and educational institutions. Poetic and musical gatherings are held. Children are taught to write their alphabets. People also dress up in yellow and take part in the celebrations.

According to drikpanchang.com, the muhurat for Basant Panchami will begin at 6:59 am and will end at 12:36 pm.

The Panchami tithi will begin at 3:36 am on February 16, and end at 5:46 am on February 17.

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment will begin at 12:36 pm.

The puja is usually done during the Panchami tithi. Most people perform the puja during Purvahna Kala that falls between sunrise and midday.

Among the items required for Basant Panchami puja are mango leaves, incense sticks, akshata or rice, ashtagandha or scented orange powder, chandan, lamps, ghee, jaggery, haldi, ganga water and fruits

On this day people worship goddess Sarasvati. As per Hindu mythology, Saraswati is the goddess of wisdom, intellect and learning. She has four hands which symbolize ego, intellect, alertness and the mind. She is often pictured seated on a lotus or a peacock, wearing a white dress.

On this festival, the colour yellow holds a special meaning as it signifies the brilliance of nature and the vibrancy of life. The whole place bursts with yellow during the festival. The young girls on this day wear bright yellow dresses and participate in the festivities. People dress in yellow and offer yellow flowers to the goddesses.

Shree Panchami, Basanta panchami or Saraswati Pooja is one of the most important festivals in Nepal. Saraswati is one of the greatest creation of Lord Bhrama. She is believed to be the most beautiful creation of Brahma.

या कुंदेंदु तुषारहार धवला, या शुभ्र वस्त्रावृता |

या वीणावर दण्डमंडितकरा, या श्वेतपद्मासना ||

Saraswati is four handed Goddess seated on a white lotus wearing white sari. Her vehicle is a white Swan. She holds Veena, Book and a garland in her hands.

Saras in Sanskrit signifies flow and wati means the bearer. Saraswati is "she who has flow". Sara also means essence and swati means self. Therefore, she is regarded as self-essence.

What do we do in Saraswati puja in Nepal

The day is a very auspicious day. This is the day for many Nepali kids to start writing their first letters and alphabets. Children are taken to the Saraswati temple and asked to read and write the first letter of their life. The wall of Swaraswati temples across the country are scribbled by Nepali Alphabet, numbers and slokas. Kids use white chalk to write on the slate or wall. Therefore, it is very important day for every kid. It is believed, Shree Panchami is the best day to start learning new things. Students worship books, pens, notebooks and other instruments. Musician worship his/her instruments. Professionals worship their tools. In one sentence, this is the day when the source of knowledge, art and education are worshiped.

Students worship goddess Saraswati with more diligence and respect. Schools and colleges have a special celebration of Saraswati puja in house. In Madhesh and Terai region of Nepal, there is a tradition of collecting money to build and establish idols of the goddess Saraswati at the town avenues. People visit the idols and pay homage and regards. People sometimes organize idol competitions too. The community that establishes the best idol wins and is awarded. This adds more fun to the celebration.

Since this day is believes to be very good and auspicious people get married, start new business and start new venture in this day.

There are many temples of Swaraswati across Nepal. In every temple vicinity, there is always a small separate temple for Saraswati. It is a tradition of establishing Saraswati and Ganesh in every temple in Nepal.

Across Kathmandu valley, there are three main temples of Goddess Saraswoti. They are Saraswoti Temple in Lele, Saraswoti temple in Swyambhu, Nil Saraswoti temple in Gairidhara. Devotees in Kathmandu valley visit these temples from early morning to late in the evening during the Saraswati Day.

Saraswati Vandana

या ब्रह्माच्युतशंकरप्रभ्रृतिभिर्देवै: सदा वन्दिता |

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती नि:शेष्य जाड्यापहा ||

Saraswati Sloka

सरस्वती मया दृष्टा वीणापुस्तकधारिणी

हंसवाहनसंयुक्ता विद्यादानं करोतु मे

प्रथमं भारती नाम द्वितीयञ्च सरस्वती

तृतीयं शारदा देवी चतुर्थ हंसवाहिनी

पञ्चमं तु जगन्माता षष्ठं वागीश्वरी तथा

सप्तमं चैव कौमारी अष्टमं वरदायिनी

नवमं बुद्धिदात्री च दशमं ब्रह्मचारिणी

एकादशं चन्द्रघण्टा द्वादशं भुवनेश्वरी

द्वादशै तानि नामानि त्रिसन्ध्यं य पठेन्नरः

जिव्हाग्रे वसते तस्य ब्रह्मरूपा सरस्वती