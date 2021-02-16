Weather Update And Forecasting For February 16 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecasting For February 16 Across Nepal

Feb. 16, 2021, 6:48 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Province , mainly fair in the rest of the Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

