Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy the hilly regions of the rest of Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region tonight.