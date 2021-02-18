COP26 President Called Upon PM Oli And Foreign Minister Gyawali

COP26 President Called Upon PM Oli And Foreign Minister Gyawali

Feb. 18, 2021, 3:24 p.m.

Prime Minister. K P Sharma Oli received a delegation of the Government of the United Kingdom led by Alok Sharma MP, the President-Designate for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence today.

Views on Nepal-UK relations, collaborations on climate action and cooperation in energy sector, among others, were exchanged on the occasion. COP26 President Sharma briefed the Prime Minister about the priorities and plan in the lead up to the COP26 to be held in Glasgow in November 2021.

Prime Minister Oli expressed satisfaction over the increasing level of engagements with the UK on the matters of common interest, both at bilateral and multilateral levels. He assured Nepal’s full support to the successful holding of the COP26. He conveyed his best wishes for all success of the conference.

The COP26 President is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Rt. Hon. President tomorrow. The delegation will also hold separate meetings with the Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Hon. Minister for Forest and Environment.

Similarly, Sharma also has paid courtesy call to foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and discussed burning issues of climate change, green recovery, renewable energy, mountain ecosystem, etc. Views were exchanged on making the upcoming #COP26 a great success.

