COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 96 New Cases 111 Recovery And3 Deaths

With 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273160.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 96 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 111 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 269505 the recovery rate is 98.65 percent.

There was 3 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2058. There are 1603 are active cases in the country.