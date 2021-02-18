India Has Supported Reconstruction Of School Building In Bageshwori

India Has Supported Reconstruction Of School Building In Bageshwori

Feb. 18, 2021, 6:52 p.m.

Ms Namgya C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of Embassy of India, Kathmandu attended the ground breaking ceremony for reconstruction of Shree Kanti Bhairab Secondary School at Kageshwari Municipality, Kathmandu along with Sushil Gywali, CEO of National Reconstruction Authority. CEO NRA and DCM of Indian Embassy carryout ground breaking

The event was attended by Mayor of Kageshwari Municipality, Secretary NRA and representatives of Shree Kanti Bhairab School Management Committee.

Government of India has committed a total grant of US $ 250 million for reconstruction projects in the education, health, cultural heritage and housing sectors.

For the education sector, India has committed a grant of US $ 50 million. Under this grant, 71 educational institutions damaged during the 2015 earthquake are being reconstructed in 8 districts of Nepal.

Eight schools have been completed in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts and 56 schools are under construction, Tender for award of work for reconstruction of Tribhuwan University Central Library is also underway.

Shree Kanti Bhairab Secondary School is being reconstructed at a cost of NR 266 million and will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of Government of Nepal.

According The new three floor building will have 30 class rooms, library and lab/practical rooms, separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls and also furniture.The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will provide technical hand-holding for construction of these schools.

1 (13).jpeg

On the occasion, an Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Embassy and CLPIU (Education) of NRA was also signed for construction of six secondary schools at a total cost of NR 518 million. Of the six schools four: Kanti Bhairab Secondary School, Champa Devi Secondary School, Dhapasi Secondary School, Bishnu Devi Secondary School are located in Kathmandu district and two: Siddheshwor Secondary School and Harisiddhi Secondary School are located in Kavre district.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy said that the ground breaking was a testament to the strong and robust development partnership between India and Nepal. She further said that India remains committed to continue collaborating with Government of Nepal and its agencies for socio-economic development of Nepal, including post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Registers 43 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 96 New Cases 111 Recovery And3 Deaths
Feb 18, 2021
COP26 President Called Upon PM Oli And Foreign Minister Gyawali
Feb 18, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance For Rehabilitating School Building
Feb 18, 2021
Nepal To Start Vaccinating Elderly From March 7
Feb 18, 2021

More on National

COP26 President Called Upon PM Oli And Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
Japan Provides Assistance For Rehabilitating School Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
SINDHULI ROAD Rehabilitation Complete By A Correspondent 10 hours, 5 minutes ago
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Pays Farewell Visit To PM Oli By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
UNHCR Will Support Nepal To Solve Bhutan Refugee Problem: PM Oli By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
REMEMBERING THE HOLOCAUST In Educational Settings By A Correspondent 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Registers 43 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 96 New Cases 111 Recovery And3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2021
Book On Nepal, India And China By A Correspondent Feb 18, 2021
Nepal To Start Vaccinating Elderly From March 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2021
Police Has Made Public Bhagrathi Murder Case Accused By Agencies Feb 18, 2021
Facebook Blocks Australian Users From Viewing Or Sharing News By Agencies Feb 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75