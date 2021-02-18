India Has Supported Reconstruction Of School Building In Bageshwori

Ms Namgya C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of Embassy of India, Kathmandu attended the ground breaking ceremony for reconstruction of Shree Kanti Bhairab Secondary School at Kageshwari Municipality, Kathmandu along with Sushil Gywali, CEO of National Reconstruction Authority. CEO NRA and DCM of Indian Embassy carryout ground breaking

The event was attended by Mayor of Kageshwari Municipality, Secretary NRA and representatives of Shree Kanti Bhairab School Management Committee.

Government of India has committed a total grant of US $ 250 million for reconstruction projects in the education, health, cultural heritage and housing sectors.

For the education sector, India has committed a grant of US $ 50 million. Under this grant, 71 educational institutions damaged during the 2015 earthquake are being reconstructed in 8 districts of Nepal.

Eight schools have been completed in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts and 56 schools are under construction, Tender for award of work for reconstruction of Tribhuwan University Central Library is also underway.

Shree Kanti Bhairab Secondary School is being reconstructed at a cost of NR 266 million and will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of Government of Nepal.

According The new three floor building will have 30 class rooms, library and lab/practical rooms, separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls and also furniture.The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will provide technical hand-holding for construction of these schools.

On the occasion, an Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Embassy and CLPIU (Education) of NRA was also signed for construction of six secondary schools at a total cost of NR 518 million. Of the six schools four: Kanti Bhairab Secondary School, Champa Devi Secondary School, Dhapasi Secondary School, Bishnu Devi Secondary School are located in Kathmandu district and two: Siddheshwor Secondary School and Harisiddhi Secondary School are located in Kavre district.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy said that the ground breaking was a testament to the strong and robust development partnership between India and Nepal. She further said that India remains committed to continue collaborating with Government of Nepal and its agencies for socio-economic development of Nepal, including post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.