Japan Provides Assistance For Rehabilitating School Building

The Government of Japan has extended US dollars 641,800 (about NRs. 74.4 million), to Child F und Japan under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Schemes.

Child Fund Japan, an international NGO based in Japan, will work with a Nepali partner NGO, TUKI Association Sunkoshi (TUKI) and Gramin Mahila Srijansil Pariwar (GMSP), to implement the rehabilitation of a school and provide disaster prevention training in Sindhupalchowk District.

A grant contract for this project was signed and exchanged on 17thFebruary, 2021 by Saigo Masamichi, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal and Takita Hiroyuki, Project Manager, Child Fund Japan Nepal Office.

This project is to foster and strengthen the capacity of public schools in Sindhupalchowk District in safeguarding children from natural disasters.

This project is now in its second year. It plans to rebuild a school in Raktakali, which was built with assistance from JICA in 1990. It also aims to conduct disaster prevention training, make School Safety Plans, provide disaster prevention education seminar to teachers, have earthquake drills at schools, etc. Direct beneficiaries from this project are expected to number 328 people and indirect beneficiaries will be approximately 4,500 people in the district.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal expects that this project will contribute to build disaster resilient schools in Sindhupalchowk District. It is also confident that the project will strengthenthe cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.