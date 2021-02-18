There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of hilly regions of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.
There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern high mountainous region tonight.
