There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern high mountainous region tonight.