COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 97 New Cases 114 Recovery And 3 Deaths

With 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 2273213.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2931 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 97 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 114 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 269619 the recovery rate is 98.67 percent.

There were 3 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2061. There are 1589 are active cases in the country.