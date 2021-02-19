Global COVID-19 Cases Exceeded 110 Million

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 110 million, with over 2.4 million deaths and more than 62 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
Brazil's COVID-19 tally surpassed 10 million on Thursday, according to the country's health ministry.
Daily totals of COVID-19 cases reached their lowest numbers since October, at 53,800 confirmed cases. While the data shows some progression, experts are warning caution.
Major winter storms have also forced a pause of the rollout of the vaccine. Here’s the latest on the pandemic in the U.S.
VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75