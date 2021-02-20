COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 88 New Cases 136 Recovery And No Deaths

Feb. 20, 2021, 4:36 p.m.

With 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273359.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2048 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 88 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 136 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 269755 the recovery rate is 98.68 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2061. There are 1515 are active cases in the country.

