Kathmandu Valley Registers 54 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2048 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 54 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 54 cases, Kathmandu districts records highest number of cases followed by followed by Lalitpur Bhaktapur 6. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273359.