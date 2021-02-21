Chand Group To Hold Talks With Government

The Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplab’ has said that it is positive to talks with the government and open for mainstream politics.

In a statement issued on Saturday signed by the party’s General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplab’, CPN stated that their rebellion is a conscious effort towards progressive transformation and the welfare of the country, society and for the rights of the people.

The statement further read, “If a favourable environment is created for the party to conduct its activities and programmes in public, then we are open to talks with the government.”

Earlier, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had called the party to join talks and political mainstream by putting an end to violence

The government labelled the Chand outfit a criminal group and banned it in 2019.