336 Nepalese Die Abroad Due To COVID-19

336 Nepalese Die Abroad Due To COVID-19

Feb. 22, 2021, 6:34 a.m.

NRNA's health committee coordinator Sanjiv Sapkota informed that as of Saturday evening, 60,630 Nepalis in several 50 countries were confirmed contracting the virus and the recovery rate is 97 percent because 59,120 had got recuperation.

According to RSS, the Committee further said more number of Nepalis were infected with the virus in Sweden, Spain, Poland, Seychelles, the UK, the UAE and the Saudi Arabia.

Back in the country, 2,061 people have lost their lives to the virus and 2073,263 infected. It is followed by 269611 (98.7 percent) recovery cases.

Health experts have said anti-Covid-19 vaccines which are presently on the use are safe. Such vaccines were brought into use following a long research and trial.

One more Nepali died of coronavirus abroad this week. According to the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), the death is from the United Kingdom and with this, the number of Nepali succumbing to the viral disease in different 21 countries has reached 336.

Stating that different four variants of coronavirus have been seen and the vaccines are effective for new variants as well The UK, California, and the Asian and South African continents reported the new variants of the SARS COV-2. The preliminary research suggests the new variants are more infectious than the old one. The NRNA Health Committee has appealed for encouraging participation in the vaccination campaign.

The Committee stated individuals on medication for several chronic diseases can take the vaccine. However, pregnant, lactating women and those planning for conception are not suggested for the vaccination. The vaccine is not recommended for those below 18 years and prescribed for medical consultations if required to take the vaccine, the Committee said.

Agencies

A Massive Funeral Held For Woman Shot During Myanmar Protest
Feb 22, 2021
Vaccine Prevents 98.9% Of COVID Deaths: Israel's Health Ministry
Feb 22, 2021
India And China Complete Pull-back Of Forces From Disputed Pangong Tso Lake Areas
Feb 22, 2021
Elections Will Take Place In Stipulated Date: PM Oli
Feb 21, 2021
Australian PM Is Vaccinated As Rollout Begins
Feb 21, 2021

More on News

Japan Extends Assistance To WFP In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Nepal’s New Academic Session In Schools Begins From Asar 1 By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
NASA’s Fifth Mars Rover Makes Historic Landing By Agencies 3 days ago
Democracy Is Not Merely A Periodical Elections: Former King Gyanendra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Province-2 Government To Run Public Transportation Service By Agencies 6 days, 23 hours ago
Apex Court Seeks Evidences From CIAA On Baluwatar Land Issue By Agencies 6 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

A Massive Funeral Held For Woman Shot During Myanmar Protest By Agencies Feb 22, 2021
Vaccine Prevents 98.9% Of COVID Deaths: Israel's Health Ministry By Agencies Feb 22, 2021
India And China Complete Pull-back Of Forces From Disputed Pangong Tso Lake Areas By Agencies Feb 22, 2021
Weather Update For February 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2021
One Million Doses Covishield Vaccine Arrives In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75