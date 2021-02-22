COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 125 New Cases 80 Recovery And No Deaths

With 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273556.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3681 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 125 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 90 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 269966 the recovery rate is 98.70 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2061. There are 1520 are active cases in the country.