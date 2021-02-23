Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Feb. 23, 2021, 7:08 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Division predicts that there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region tonight.

