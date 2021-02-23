Kathmandu Valley Registers 53 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3218 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 53 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 53 cases, Kathmandu districts records the highest number of cases followed by Lalitpur and Bhaktapur . Presently, there are 929 active cases in Kathmandu district, 32 in Lalitpur, and 19 in Bhaktapur

With 110 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273666.

