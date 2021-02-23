NIBL Opens its 87 Branch In Lahan

Feb. 23, 2021, 9:58 a.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its operation by opening its 87th branch at Lahan municipality, Siraha, ward no 8. The newly opened branch was inaugurated by the mayor of Lahan Muni Sah alongside NIBL Province Manager of province 2 Sushil Shrestha.

The Lahan Branch will provide full-fledged banking services fully catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 87 branches, 128 ATMs, 30 extension counters and revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euro-money awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euro-money. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A+.

