Japan Provides Assistance To Maternal And Child Health In Dang District

Japanese Assistance for Reducing Maternal and Child Health Disparities In Gadhawa Rural Municipality, Dang District

Feb. 24, 2021, 5:22 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for US$ 406,730 (about NRs. 47 million) with Ms. Okuda Kaeko, Acting Country Director of AMDA Multi-sectoral and Integrated Development Services (AMDA-MINDS) for improving maternal and child health care in Dang District.

The support made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2020 will be implemented by AMDA-MINDS, an international NGO based in Okayama, Japan. AMDA-MINDS will work with its local partner NGO, AMDA Nepal.

This project is now in its third year and has plans to build and equip four Outreach Clinics and four Community Health Units, which were surveyed and designed in the first year. In addition, AMDA-MINDS will provide trainings to build the capacity of staff at the health facility to improve the quality of services. The project also aims to enhance knowledge and understanding of local people on the prevention of premature infant deaths.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will improve the health care of women and children in Dang District, and that the project will contribute to further enhancing the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

