Tatopani Customs Reopens, Container Restrictions Lifted

The Tatopani border, a major customs point between Nepal and China, has reopened after remaining shut for 10 days. It was closed on the occasion of the Chinese New Year reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Lal Bahadur Khatri, Chief at Tatopani Dry Port and Customs Office, the customs resumed its operations from Monday as the Chinese authority started sending containers carrying goods to the Nepali customs yard.

“Six containers carrying goods entered Nepal on Monday and only four containers entered Tuesday,” he said

He said that the quota of containers entering Nepal has also been removed with the opening of the checkpoint. But the number of containers entering Nepali has been limited since the Chinese market is not fully open.

He said that a new arrangement had been made at the Tatopani customs from Monday as soon as the checkpoint came into operation.

According to Khatri, news arrangements are being made to keep the imported goods in the yard of Tatopani customs. As soon as this arrangement is made, the Chinese side will send goods accordingly, he said.

There will be no syndicate at the Tatopani checkpoint after the new arrangement. About 16 to 20 containers can enter Nepal from this checkpoint daily.

Earlier, the Chinese side was allowing only five to 10 containers a day to pass through the Tatopani checkpoint, citing the cause of COVID-19. The customs had been closed several times in last one year due to the fear of COVID-19.

Khatri said that traders could import large quantities of goods according to their need as there was no old container left at the customs.

He said that they have been holding discussion with the Chinese side to ease the export from Nepal to China from this border point.

The export of goods from Nepal to China has been stopped for a year after the outbreak of COVID-19 in China.