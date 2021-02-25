Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Related Death Reach 2,767 Following Revision

With revision of data, the total COVID-29 related nationwide death-toll reached to 2,767. According to Ministry of Health and Population additional 83 deaths reported today.

According to the health ministry, the data was updated on the basis of inputs given by those involved in the management of coronavirus infection across the country.

The ministry had added 619 more deaths to the official data on Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday raising the total numbers of cases to 2684. It has added 84 cases revising the second time.