Remdesivir Effective Treating COVID-19 Patients In Nepal

Feb. 25, 2021, 7:43 a.m.

Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) said that the use of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, has been found effective in treating COVID-19 patients in Nepal.

According to a study conducted by NHRC Remdesivir has been successful in treating COVID-19 patients as 84 per cent of the patients – moderate and serious ones – recovered and were discharged after getting the antiviral drug reports The Rising Nepal.

“Of the patients given the antiviral drug, at least 84 per cent recovered from COVID-19,” according to the statement issued by the NHRC.

The daily reports that a total of 1,315 patients from 30 hospitals were enrolled in the study. Around 71.1 per cent patients were from Bagmati Province, 12.8 per cent patients were from Lumbini and 7.1 per cent patients recovered with the use of Remdesivir in Province 2.

The NHRC also studied the use of convalescent plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients. Of the total 1,315 patients enrolled in the study, 83.6 per cent received Remdesivir alone, 5.8 per cent received convalescent plasma alone, and 10.6 per cent received both Remdesivir and convalescent plasma repots the Daily.

“Of all patients, 74 per cent patients were discharged in good condition, 4.4 per cent had some side effects, while 21.6 per cent patients died,” said the statement.

