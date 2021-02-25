Weather Update And Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal

Feb. 25, 2021, 7:06 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

