COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 112 New Cases 54 Recovery And 4 Deaths

With 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273984.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3944 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 112 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 54 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270139 he recovery rate is 98.69 percent.

There were 4 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2771. There are 936 are active cases in the country.