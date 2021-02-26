Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

