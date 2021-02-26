India To Fund Rs 530 Million For Reconstruction of 25 Health Posts In Nepal

India to fund NRs 530 million for reconstruction of total 25 health posts in Dhading and Sindhupalchowk

Feb. 26, 2021, 7:21 p.m.

Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction wing of the Embassy of India, Nepal and Project Director of Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority signed four MoUs for the reconstruction of total of 25 health posts in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, 12 health posts are located in Dhading district and 13 are located in Sindhupalchowk district and these health posts, damaged during the 2015 earthquake will be reconstructed at a cost of NR 530 million.

7 (3).jpeg

On the same occasion, four Contract Agreements, award the work to successful bidders were also signed between CLPIU (Building) and Contractors. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI)-Roorkee, a premier institute of India in the field of earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will be providing technical assistance for the reconstruction.

These 25 health posts are the first batch of 147 health sector projects being reconstructed by NRA under the Government of India reconstruction grant of US $ 50 million for health sector in ten districts of Nepal. The remaining projects are in the advanced stage of the tender process. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute, will provide technical hand-holding for the construction of these health facilities.The health facilities will have, dispensary, medicine store rooms, ante/post-natal room, bedrooms for duty doctors/ medical staff, kitchen and disable friendly sanitation facilities.

The government of India has been engaged with the Government of Nepal in strengthening the infrastructure facilities in the health sector. Under the Government of India-funded Small Development Projects scheme, over 40 health posts/health camps have been completed in Nepal since 2003. The government of India has also gifted over 823 ambulances to governmental, non-governmental/non-profit making organizations in Nepal since 1994.

The government of India remains committed to continuing its developm

1 (6) (2).jpeg

ent partnership with Nepal which is long-standing, unwavering, unmatched and multidimensional in nature.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 112 New Cases 54 Recovery And 4 Deaths
Feb 26, 2021
Nepal Investment Bank Reached At 35
Feb 26, 2021
The World Bank To Provide US$ 45 Million To Promote Sustainable Livelihoods
Feb 26, 2021
Laws Still Restrict Women’s Economic Opportunities: The World Bank
Feb 26, 2021
Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Across Nepal
Feb 26, 2021

More on National

Japan Appoints Takada “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Girls Under18 Represents 20 Per Cent Among Women Undergoing Safe Abortion In Karnali By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago
Melamchi Tunnel Testing Begins, Water To Supply In The Valley Within Two Months (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
SC Concluded Hearing On Dissolution Of House Of Representatives By Agencies 6 days, 19 hours ago
India Has Supported Reconstruction Of School Building In Bageshwori By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
COP26 President Called Upon PM Oli And Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 112 New Cases 54 Recovery And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2021
Nepal Investment Bank Reached At 35 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2021
Japanese Assistance To Nepal Remains Quite Stable: Nobuhiro Kawatani By Keshab Poudel Feb 26, 2021
The World Bank To Provide US$ 45 Million To Promote Sustainable Livelihoods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2021
TIA To Open Only 18 And Half Hours From March 28 By Agencies Feb 26, 2021
Laws Still Restrict Women’s Economic Opportunities: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75