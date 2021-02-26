India To Fund Rs 530 Million For Reconstruction of 25 Health Posts In Nepal

Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction wing of the Embassy of India, Nepal and Project Director of Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority signed four MoUs for the reconstruction of total of 25 health posts in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, 12 health posts are located in Dhading district and 13 are located in Sindhupalchowk district and these health posts, damaged during the 2015 earthquake will be reconstructed at a cost of NR 530 million.

On the same occasion, four Contract Agreements, award the work to successful bidders were also signed between CLPIU (Building) and Contractors. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI)-Roorkee, a premier institute of India in the field of earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will be providing technical assistance for the reconstruction.

These 25 health posts are the first batch of 147 health sector projects being reconstructed by NRA under the Government of India reconstruction grant of US $ 50 million for health sector in ten districts of Nepal. The remaining projects are in the advanced stage of the tender process. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute, will provide technical hand-holding for the construction of these health facilities.The health facilities will have, dispensary, medicine store rooms, ante/post-natal room, bedrooms for duty doctors/ medical staff, kitchen and disable friendly sanitation facilities.

The government of India has been engaged with the Government of Nepal in strengthening the infrastructure facilities in the health sector. Under the Government of India-funded Small Development Projects scheme, over 40 health posts/health camps have been completed in Nepal since 2003. The government of India has also gifted over 823 ambulances to governmental, non-governmental/non-profit making organizations in Nepal since 1994.

The government of India remains committed to continuing its developm

ent partnership with Nepal which is long-standing, unwavering, unmatched and multidimensional in nature.