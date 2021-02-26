Nepal Investment Bank Reached At 35

Nepal Investment Bank has organized “Samman Rally” to express solidarity with Medical Personnel and Frontline Workers for their contribution during the global pandemic COVID-19. Further, the Bank has launched a promotional loan offer for Health Workers at reasonable interest rates.

On this auspicious occasion of the Bank’s 35th Anniversary, the Bank has also launched its 3rd Comic Book named "Hamro Sukha Dukha Ka Sathi, Bank Kati Jaati". This initiative is in line with the comics-“A Visit to the Zoo” and “Bank SangakoNaata, Mero Aafnai Bachat Khata” promoting financial literacy launched during previous anniversaries.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) having reached the milestone of the 35th year has been endeavoring to provide quality banking services through 87 Branches, 30 Extension Counters, 59 Branchless Banking Centers and 130 ATMs, spread across Seven Provinces of the Country.

Over the course of 35 years with the Capital Base of NPR 29 billion, the Bank has served over 1.2 million customers ranging from Corporate, SMEs and Individuals and has been able to meet deposit of NPR 169 billion and maintain a credit portfolio of NPR 155 billion with banking facilities provided to deprived as well as national priority sectors contributing to uplift nation’s economy. The Bank has provided small loans of over NPR 5 billion directly to more than 30,000 individuals spread throughout the country for the needy.

The Bank has offered a special discount of 65% on banking services viz. Debit Cards, Credit Cards including EMI, Locker, E COM/ Online Payments and SME / Retail loans.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited would like to extend its sincere thanks and gratitude to all the customers, stakeholders and regulatory authorities for their support and guidance.