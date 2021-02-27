Weather Update And Forecasting For February 27 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

