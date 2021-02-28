China Provides Support To Durbar High School

The Government of the People's Republic of China has provided stationery, sports and health materials to the Durbar High School, the oldest school of the country reports RSS.

According to national news agency, China had also reconstructed the building of Durbar High School which was damaged by the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015.

The Embassy of China provided clothes, 10 thousand units of face masks, 500 litres sanitizer, 1500 note books, two boxes of reference books, basketball, table tennis and badminton equipment. The embassy had supported furniture and other goods to the School before this also.

The support was handed over to the school authorities by Ambassador of China to Nepal, Hou Yanqi in the presence of Minister for Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Chief Executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyewali.