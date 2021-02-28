COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 78 New Cases 82 Recoveries And 1 Death

Feb. 28, 2021, 4:47 p.m.

With 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274143.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2532 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 78 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 82 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270407 he recovery rate is 98.64 percent.

There were 1deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2774. There are 962 are active cases in the country.

