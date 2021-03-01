COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 73 New Cases 64 Recoveries And 3 Death

With 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274216.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3049 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 73were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 64 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270471 he recovery rate is 98.64 percent.

There were 3deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2777. There are 968 are active cases in the country.