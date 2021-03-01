Kathmandu Valley Registers 27 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 27 COVID-19 Cases

March 1, 2021, 4:47 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3049 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 27 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 27 cases, Kathmandu districts records 20 cases followed by Lalitpur 6 and Bhaktapur 1.

With 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274216.

