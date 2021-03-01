Trump Returns To Spotlight And Hints At 2024 Presidential Run

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a possible run for president in 2024, attacked President Joe Biden and denied his failure in the 2020 election as he returned to the spotlight for the first time since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago.

The 74-year-old addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in a highly-anticipated keynote speech. But while he teased his future plans, he left the crowd guessing about whether he will challenge Biden in a rematch. "Actually you know they just lost the White House," Trump said of Democrats, again promoting the falsehood that he was denied a second term because of election fraud.

"But who knows, who knows?" he boomed. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time, OK?"