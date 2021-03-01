Weather Forecast For March 1 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 1 Across Nepal

March 1, 2021, 6:59 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province,Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There is possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

