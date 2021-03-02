Kathmandu Valley Logs 49 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4127 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 49 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 49 cases, Kathmandu districts records 46 cases followed by Lalitpur 2 and Bhaktapur 1.

With 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274294.