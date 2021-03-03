Weather Update And Analysis For March 3 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Analysis For March 3 Across Nepal

March 3, 2021, 7:26 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. More

