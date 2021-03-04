COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases 78 Recoveries And 0 Deaths

With 107 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274488

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5536 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 107 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 78 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270680. The recovery rate is 98.64 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3010. There are 795 are active cases in the country.