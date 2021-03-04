COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases 78 Recoveries And 0 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases 78 Recoveries And 0 Deaths

March 4, 2021, 4:29 p.m.

With 107 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274488

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5536 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 107 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 78 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270680. The recovery rate is 98.64 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3010. There are 795 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Smarter Food Policy Could Boost Health And Economic Recovery Of Asian Cities
Mar 04, 2021
Japan Constructs Classrooms In Gulmi District
Mar 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 49 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 04, 2021
World Employment And Social Outlook 2021
Mar 04, 2021
PPE And Reproductive Health Kits Handed Over To Nepal
Mar 04, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
COVID-19 Vaccine Centers In Kathmandu Distict By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
How A Changing Virus Is Reshaping Scientists’ Views On COVID-19 By REUTERS 11 hours, 59 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 56 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 87 New Cases 62 Recoveries And 233 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Vaccines Reduce Severe COVID-19 In Elderly: UK Study By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Smarter Food Policy Could Boost Health And Economic Recovery Of Asian Cities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
Ministry Of Forest And Environment: Outcomes From The Driving Seat By Batu Uprety Mar 04, 2021
Japan Constructs Classrooms In Gulmi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
World Employment And Social Outlook 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
PPE And Reproductive Health Kits Handed Over To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021
Governemnt And Bilap-Led Maoist Agree On 3-Point Agreement By Agencies Mar 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75