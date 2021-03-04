Governemnt and Bilap-Led Maoist Agree On 3-Point Agreement

The government has entered into a 3-point agreement with the Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)-led communist party reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the daily, Biplav-led group has agreed to resolve all the political issues peacefully by holding talks with the government in the agreement..

Likewise, the government has also agreed to withdraw the ban imposed on the Biplav group and release all the cadres who are facing legal actions.

The talk teams consisting of Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa and Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Rajan Bhattarai reprrsenting the government, and CPN's Spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwakarma 'Prakaanda' and central committee member Uday Chalaune 'Deepak' representating the outlawed party signed the agreement for their respective parties.

According to The Himalayhan Times, the complete details of the agreement will be made public at 2:00 pm on March 5 amidst the programme attended by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and CPN leader Netra Bikram Chanda-Biplav.