Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Hilly Areas Of Nepal

Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Hilly Areas Of Nepal

March 4, 2021, 7:07 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India To Fund Rs.246 Million To Reconstruct Three More Cultural Heritage Projects
Mar 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 56 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 87 New Cases 62 Recoveries And 233 Deaths
Mar 03, 2021
Chanda Led Maoist And The Government To Hold Talks
Mar 03, 2021
Weather Update And Analysis For March 3 Across Nepal
Mar 03, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For March 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Update And Forecasting For February 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Update And Forecasting For February 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Update And Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Tourist Arrival Slightly Improved In Nepal By Agencies Mar 04, 2021
How A Changing Virus Is Reshaping Scientists’ Views On COVID-19 By REUTERS Mar 04, 2021
PM Oli Adopted A Rhino By Agencies Mar 04, 2021
15 More Protesters Reportedly Killed In Myanmar By Agencies Mar 04, 2021
India To Fund Rs.246 Million To Reconstruct Three More Cultural Heritage Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2021
338 Households Displaced In Fungling Due To Fire By Agencies Mar 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75