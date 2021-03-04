Partly To Generally Cloudy Across Hilly Areas Of Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

