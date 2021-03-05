COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases 83 Recoveries And 0 Deaths

With 120 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274608.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6143 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 120 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 82 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270680. The recovery rate is 98.63 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3010. There are 832 are active cases in the country.