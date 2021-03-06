COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 47 New Cases 62 Recoveries And 0 Deaths

With 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274655.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3535 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 47 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 62 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270828. The recovery rate is 98.63 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3010. There are 817 are active cases in the country.