Kathmandu Valley Logs 31 COVID-19 Cases

March 6, 2021, 7:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3535 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 31 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 31 cases, Kathmandu districts records 28 cases followed by Lalitpur 3 and Bhaktapur 0.

With 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274655.

