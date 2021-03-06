NIBL Ace Capital Organizes Program

March 6, 2021, 7:36 p.m.

NIBL Ace Capital Ltd has conducted the free demat account opening programme in Ghusel, Bagmati Rural Municipality-1, Laltipur supporting 'Ek Nepali Ek Demat Khata' campaign of Securities Board of Nepal.

According to a press release, NIBL Ace Capital Ltd organised the programme with an objective to ease the access of every Nepali citizen in the capital market. The program was jointly organised by Nepal Investment Bank Ltd, Lagankhel Branch and NIBL Ace Capital Ltd.

To facilitate its customers, NIBL Ace Capital Ltd has been operating its morning counter from 8:00am to 9:30am to provide demat account opening/renewal and meroshare registration/renewal services and the capital is also providing free demat account opening and free meroshare registration for its new customers until further notice.

