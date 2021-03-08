Golyan Elected Chairman Of CBFIN Chairman

Pawan Kumar Golyan is elected chairman of Confederation of Banks and Financial Institutions Nepal (CBFIN) unanimously. A renowned industrialist Golyan is also the chairman of NMB Bank Limited.

The first Annual General Assembly of the organisation the other day elected a 15-member working committee unopposed.

Bhoj Bahadur Shah is elected Senior Vice-chair of the organisation and Rajesh Upadhyaya Vice-chair.

Likewise, Keshav Bahadur Rayamajhi is elected to the post of general secretary, Tulasi Ram Agrawal treasurer, Kush Prasad Malla secretary and Manoj Kumar Kedia joint-treasurer.

Prithvi Bahadur Pandey, Tulasi Prasad Gautam, Ichchha Raj Tamang, Upendra Keshari Neupane, Mahendra Kumar Goyal, Dasharath Risal and Hirendra Man Pradhan are the working committee members.