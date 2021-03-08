Kathmandu Valley Logs 57 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4399 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 57 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 57 cases, Kathmandu districts records 45 cases followed by Lalitpur 6 and Bhaktapur 6.

With 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274810.