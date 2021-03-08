PM Oli Stresses The Need To End Gender Based Violence

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government of Nepal has brought into implementation the 'National Strategy and Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and Gender Empowerment' so as to empathically address the issues related to violence against women reports RSS.

In a message of the best wishes on the International Women Day today, PM Oli said necessary services are being provided through various mechanisms placed at federal, provincial and local levels to address the issues.

The Prime Minister recalled the laudable contributions and leadership roles that have been made by women in the political, social and economic transformation of Nepal.

The International Women Day is being marked across the country with the slogan 'Security, Respect and Employment: Base for Prosperous Nepal'.

The message reads, "As a result of policy, legal, structural and procedural reforms initiated for gender equality and women development, representation of women has remarkably increased in several fronts".

Positive improvements have been made in the indicators of education, health and employment, he said, adding, "The investment and initiatives of the government has resulted in improvements in gender development indicators".

PM Oli called for support from all sides of the society to discourage gender and caste-based discrimination taking place in the country.

According to RSS, the government has adopted zero-tolerance policy to root out the tendency of gender-based violence, the message states