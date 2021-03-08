PM Oli Stresses The Need To End Gender Based Violence

PM Oli Stresses The Need To End Gender Based Violence

March 8, 2021, 1:07 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government of Nepal has brought into implementation the 'National Strategy and Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and Gender Empowerment' so as to empathically address the issues related to violence against women reports RSS.

In a message of the best wishes on the International Women Day today, PM Oli said necessary services are being provided through various mechanisms placed at federal, provincial and local levels to address the issues.

The Prime Minister recalled the laudable contributions and leadership roles that have been made by women in the political, social and economic transformation of Nepal.

The International Women Day is being marked across the country with the slogan 'Security, Respect and Employment: Base for Prosperous Nepal'.

The message reads, "As a result of policy, legal, structural and procedural reforms initiated for gender equality and women development, representation of women has remarkably increased in several fronts".

Positive improvements have been made in the indicators of education, health and employment, he said, adding, "The investment and initiatives of the government has resulted in improvements in gender development indicators".

PM Oli called for support from all sides of the society to discourage gender and caste-based discrimination taking place in the country.

According to RSS, the government has adopted zero-tolerance policy to root out the tendency of gender-based violence, the message states

Agencies

Water Diverted To Bagmati River from Melamchi Project For Shivaratri
Mar 08, 2021
International Women’s Day 2021
Mar 08, 2021
Meghan Accuses UK Royals Of Racism Over Son’s Skin Colour
Mar 08, 2021
Narayangadh-Muglin Road To Shut Down
Mar 07, 2021
Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Gets Vaccine Shot
Mar 07, 2021

More on News

The United States In Partnership With ADB Completes Two Secondary Schools In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
India Provides Grant For The Construction Of New School Building In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago
Japan Constructs Classrooms In Gulmi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
PM Oli Adopted A Rhino By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago
338 Households Displaced In Fungling Due To Fire By Agencies 5 days ago
Chanda Led Maoist And The Government To Hold Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Inspirational Women on Yellow Rose Day 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2021
Works Start On India Funded Reconstruction of Secondary School In Chandragiri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2021
Water Diverted To Bagmati River from Melamchi Project For Shivaratri By Agencies Mar 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 57 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 42 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2021
International Women’s Day 2021 By Agencies Mar 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75